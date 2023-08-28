‘I basically lost everything': Police pursuit ends in fiery crash at woman's Temple Hills home

A Temple Hills woman is trying to salvage what she can after a police pursuit ended with an SUV crashing into her home over the weekend.

Prince George's County police were chasing two suspects in the SUV when it crashed into the house, and both the vehicle and the house caught fire.

“It literally went through the back gate, ran into the wall by the back of the house and went up in flames,” homeowner Brenda Hill said.

Hill looked at what’s left of her belongings after flames swept through her home on Bellbrook Street in Temple Hills.

“The damage is horrible, horrifying. I’m just blessed that I wasn’t home. That’s how bad it is. I basically lost everything,” Hill said.

It was just after 1 a.m. Sunday when D.C. police were following a suspect vehicle that was headed over the Prince George’s County line. They asked for assistance, and a Prince George’s County officer spotted the SUV in Temple Hills and tried to stop it.

The house is located off Oxon Park Street. Neighbors said the car went all the way up the hill, hit a dead end and couldn’t go any further, and that’s when the driver just burst through the gate and into Hill’s yard.

The SUV hit the back of the Hill’s house and burst into flames. Cellphone video shows the fire shooting up the back of the house. Tire tracks can still be seen in the grass.

The two suspects ran away from the scene. One has been arrested. As for the pursuit itself, Prince George’s county police say there will be a review, which is routine for the department.