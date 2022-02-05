Riverdale Park

Guard in Serious Condition After Attempted Robbery of Armored Truck in Prince George's County

The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspects escaped, authorities said.

By Tom Lynch

An armored truck guard is in serious condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverdale Park Saturday, according to authorities in Prince George’s County. 

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and East-West Highway at around 4 p.m. for reports of the robbery, Riverdale Park police said.

The victim, a driver, was making a delivery when he was approached by several armed suspects who attempted to rob him, authorities said.

He was shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital, police said. His condition was first listed as critical and later updated to serious.

It was not clear if any money was taken or if the victim returned fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

