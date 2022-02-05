Riverdale Park

Guard in Critical Condition After Attempted Robbery of Armored Truck in Prince George's County

The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspects escaped, authorities said.

By Tom Lynch

An armored truck guard is in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverdale Park Saturday, according to Prince George’s County authorities. 

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and East-West Highway for reports of the robbery, Riverdale Park police Chief Rosa Guixens said. 

Multiple suspects engaged the armored truck operators, and a guard believed to be the truck’s driver was shot multiple times, Guixens said. 

It was not clear if any money was taken or if the victim returned fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Riverdale Park
