Fort Washington Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Her Death

After a woman was found fatally shot in an apartment building in Fort Washington, Maryland, her boyfriend has been charged, police say.

Rema Gibson, of Fort Washington, was found in the hallway of an apartment building late Tuesday, Prince George’s County police said. She was 45.

Marc Deangelo Evans, 50, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder in what police called a domestic-related homicide case, the department said Wednesday.

According to the initial investigation, Evans shot Gibson during an argument, police said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Palmer Road, east of Route 210, at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a shooting. Gibson was found in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evans was arrested on the scene and is being held without bond. Police did not immediately announce an arrest in the case.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Tips may be made anonymously.