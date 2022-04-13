Crime and Courts

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Fort Washington Stairwell: Police

By Sophia Barnes

Prince George's County Police car
NBC Washington

A woman was found fatally shot Tuesday in a Fort Washington, Maryland, apartment building, police said.

Prince George’s County police say officers responded to the 1000 block of Palmer Road near Indian Head Highway about 9:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The woman was found unresponsive in a stairwell, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t immediately release her name.

No potential suspects have been identified. A homicide investigation is underway, police said.

