Father, Stepmother Charged With Child Abuse After Maryland 5-Year-Old's Death

The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl who died of blunt force trauma earlier this month were charged with child abuse, authorities announced Friday.

Pradeline Delinois of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said earlier this week.

The child’s father, 44-year-old Pradel Delinois, and stepmother, 42-year-old Ornelie Charles, were arrested and charged, police said Friday.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking for us to see something like this occur. This type of tragedy is unacceptable,” Cpl. Antonia Washington said.

Charles faces three charges: assault, child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Pradel Delinois faces two charges: child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Online court records did not list their lawyers.

Capitol Heights police officers responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, near the D.C. border, on August 18 after a report of an unresponsive child, county police said. Pradeline Delinois was rushed to a hospital in D.C., where she was pronounced dead “a short time later,” a statement from police said.

An autopsy conducted in D.C. found the child’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner to be homicide, police said.

An initial investigation determined that the child’s injuries “occurred while in the care and custody of Delinois and Charles,” police said Friday.

A family photo shows her wearing a tiara, gown and sash as she celebrated her fifth birthday.

Charles and Delinois are each due in court in September.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact county police, who conduct all death investigations in the town of Capitol Heights. Tips can be made anonymously.