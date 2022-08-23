Capitol Heights

5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Capitol Heights: Police

Pradeline Delinois died after she was found unresponsive on Cumberland Street, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince George's County Police car
NBC Washington

A 5-year-old girl died last week after police found her unresponsive in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and a homicide investigation is now underway, authorities say. 

Pradeline Delinois was the victim, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday. 

Capitol Heights police officers responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, near the D.C. border, on Thursday after a report of an unresponsive child, county police said. Delinois was rushed to a hospital in D.C., where she was pronounced dead “a short time later,” a statement from police said. 

An autopsy conducted in D.C. found the child’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner to be homicide, police said. 

No information on a suspect was immediately released. 

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact county police, who investigate all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights. Tips can be made anonymously. 

This article tagged under:

Capitol Heightshomicide
