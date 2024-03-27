DC police officer fatally shoots man on Crain Highway in Bowie: Authorities

A D.C. police officer shot and killed a man after a crash on Crain Highway in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. at Crain Highway and Village Drive, and a driver involved took off on foot, Maryland State Police said.

Then, shortly before 6 p.m., an off-duty D.C. police lieutenant in a marked police cruiser saw a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ian Tilton, of Annapolis, on the road.

Lt. Daren Jones called for assistance, and a Prince George's County officer arrived at the scene, authorities said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Tilton then allegedly "produced a knife and lunged at the Prince George’s County police officer," Maryland State Police said.

The Prince George’s County officer attempted to shock Tilton with a Taser, but it was not effective, authorities said. During the struggle, Jones shot Tilton with his agency-issued gun.

Tilton was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He did not survive.

While investigators believe the crash and police shooting are connected, they did not say explicitly that Tilton was the driver who took off.

No officers were injured in the crash or gunfire.

Dozens of police vehicles could be seen on the busy road, which is by an industrial complex and wooded area.

All northbound lanes on Crain Highway between Queen Anne Road and Trade Zone Avenue were closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.