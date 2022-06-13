Couple Arrested After Maryland Assault of Senior Over Possible Car Damage

A man and woman face assault charges in the brutal beating of a man in his 80s in Beltsville, Maryland, after what police describe as an argument over possible car damage. The woman accused the senior of damaging her car, she called her partner and he beat the older man, police say.

Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville, were arrested and charged in the June 2 attack, Prince George’s County police said Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

The victim in the attack that was caught on video is still hospitalized and is in “critical but stable condition” 11 days after the attack, police said Monday.

According to the initial investigation, Felder and the victim “got into a dispute that turned physical over damage to Felder’s car potentially caused by the victim when he opened his car door,” a statement from police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Felder called Wright — with whom she is in a relationship — and he assaulted the senior, police said.

Graphic video footage showed a younger man repeatedly punch and stomp on an older man as he struggled on the ground.

The attack occurred in a residential parking lot of the Maryland Farms condominiums, in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road. The video clip released by police showed the younger man stride up to the older man. They appear to speak, and then the younger man winds up and punches him. The senior falls to the ground, and the younger man repeatedly punches him and stomps on him. The attack lasts about 30 seconds.

The suspect, a large man, fled the area in a white pickup truck that also was caught on camera.

Officers were notified of the attack at about 7:30 p.m., police said. The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police had pleaded for help from the public identifying the attacker seen on video.

Tips from the public helped the investigation, police said Monday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Officers got warrants for Wright’s and Felder’s arrests, and the department’s fugitive unit found them in a hotel in Howard County on Friday, police said.

Wright was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Felder was charged with first- and second-degree assault and solicitation of assault.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is still asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.