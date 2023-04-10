‘Concerning': Maryland Day Care Worker Accused of Abusing Children on Video

A woman who was working at a day care center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, is accused of abusing children in her care and recording the assaults on video that went viral.

Kayla Greenwell, 23, of Oxon Hill, faces charges of child abuse and assault, and is due in court Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

Prince George’s County police say that according to an initial investigation, Greenwell “recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone” on Wednesday. She began working at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning in late March.

A father who dropped his toddler off at the day care center early Monday called the alleged crime “concerning.”

“Someone would do this to a kid and then record themselves doing it?” Nathan Harrell asked.

Police said they received multiple videos on Friday that showed Greenwell assaulting children at the day care center. Greenwell was arrested and went into Department of Corrections custody.

In a letter to families, a day care administrator called the video “disturbing.”

“We take seriously the safety of your children; therefore, upon being informed of the video, we immediately took action. The employee was fired,” Jimmy L. Wilson wrote.

The day care center reported the alleged abuse to police, child protective services officials and child care officials, Wilson wrote. Greenwell had passed a criminal background check and child abuse check, he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

