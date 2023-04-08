Oxon Hill Daycare Employee Arrested After Video Shows Child Abuse

A daycare center employee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with child abuse, police say.

Police arrested the suspect after receiving multiple videos on Friday showing the woman assaulting children at a daycare located in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road, the Prince George’s County Police said in a release.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell, of Oxon Hill. She began working at the center in late March, police said.

According to the initial investigation, Greenwell recorded the video on her cellphone Wednesday.

Greenwell was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 301-772-4930.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.