Community Saves Playground From Gas Station Development

A plan to build a gas station and convenience store in Prince George’s County was scrapped this week after an effort from the community to stop it.

Royal Farms applied to build a 16-pump gas station with a store that sells its World Famous Chicken & Western Fries at Riggs Road and East-West Highway along the Sligo Creek Trail in Hyattsville, but resident Al Powell, his neighbors and community groups fought the plan.

“We didn’t need another service station,” Powell said. “We have about, probably, 12 service stations within a mile from here.”

He said the plans threatened the quality of life he’s enjoyed there since 1977.

“My wife is asthmatic, so we sit outside a lot, and I wouldn’t want her smelling gas fumes and stuff like that,” Powell said.

The plan was approved, which meant the playground where his children and grandchildren played would have been torn down.

But the community decided to appeal that decision.

“Initially, people were thinking, ‘Well, Mr. Powell, they’re going to do what you want to do, anyway. I don’t know why y’all doing that,’” Powell said. “But you never know unless you try, you know? And we succeeded.”

The company withdrew its application, and the Prince George’s County Council approved its withdrawal this week, handing Powell and his neighbors a victory. The company did not give a reason for pulling out

“You have to speak up,” Powell said. “If you don’t like something, say something about it.”

Neighbors said if the plan had gone through, a building with an authentic Salvadoran restaurant would have been torn down. They want to see more restaurants and healthier food choices in their community.

“This does not align to all the major tax money that’s being spent around the community to preserve our environment and also get us off of fossil fuels and to get us into transit or electric,” Council member Wanika Fisher said.

Neighbors said they hope to draw businesses that enhance the community and keep the things that make it special in place.

News4 reached out to the attorney representing Royal Farms but has yet to get a response.