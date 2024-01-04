Capitals team up with PGCPS to introduce hockey to students

The Washington Capitals teamed up with Prince George’s County Public Schools to introduce hockey to its students and expand access to the sport.

The intent is to provide skills on the ice and in the classroom.

“They’re going to make a difference,” NHL Senior Director of Youth Hockey and Industry Growth Matt Herr said. “It’s going to help their math scores, their social studies, their history.”

The partnership looks to introduce the game to more than 93,000 students in the county’s elementary and middle schools.

“This program means exposure and access, which is one of the things that a lot of students who are Black and brown don’t necessarily get a lot of,” Capitol Heights Elementary School principal Shawna Berry said.

She believes the initiative will lead to multiple successes.

“Many of our students will be able to engage with a sport that promotes physical activity, leadership and teamwork skills — all things that can work to their advantage outside of the rink,” she said.

The Capitals invested almost $4 million in the development of young players in schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“Kids are learning valuable life lessons, as principal Berry said today, that are going to help these kids throughout their lives, and I think that’s probably the most valuable piece,” Herr said.

The program has reached 1 million local students thanks to the NHL’s industry growth fund.

“Not only are we affecting diverse communities like this, but we’re also seeing diversity in gender,” Herr said. “And you’re seeing more girls’ teams, and all of this could be coming from just having access to gym class.”