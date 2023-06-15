Boy, 16, killed in shooting at apartment complex in Langley Park

A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Langley Park, Maryland, was a sophomore at Montgomery Blair High School.

Kevin Ruiz Campos was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Riggs Road Wednesday afternoon.

A man also was wounded and is in critical condition.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. They are looking for suspects.

Many of the residents at the apartment complex where it happened said they were upset but not surprised that something like this could happen because they’ve had issues with crime in the past.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous said she’s very saddened and said they live in a dangerous area.

Kevin was from Silver Spring, police said, but residents of the apartment complex said they had seen him around before.

Blair’s principal sent a letter that read in part, “It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Kevin Ruiz-Campos, one of our 10th grade students… It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person. The Montgomery Blair High School support team of psychologists, counselors and our pupil personnel worker will provide counseling services to our staff and students.”

Friday is the last day of school at Blair.