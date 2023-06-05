Bomb squad investigates “ammo box” brought to Brandywine firehouse

The Prince George’s County bomb squad is investigating a device described as “an ammo box that may contain explosives” that was dropped off at a firehouse in Brandywine on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the county fire department, “a concerned citizen” at around 7 p.m. dropped off the device at the firehouse at 13809 Brandywine Road.

The person found the object on their property and believed it could have been old ammunition or an unexploded ordnance, the fire department said.

Investigators determined that the device should be investigated by the bomb squad, and the firehouse was evacuated. Firefighters are staged nearby and are still able to respond to calls in the area, according to the fire department.

The firehouse is across from Gwynn Park High School, but is not near any homes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.