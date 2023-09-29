4 killed in fiery crash in Bowie

Four people died when a car crashed into a tree and caught fire Friday evening in Prince George’s County.
No one in the car survived the crash in the 12700 block of Woodmore Road in Bowie about 7:30 p.m.
The ages and genders of the deceased are unknown at this time.
Woodmore Road is closed between Pleasant Prospect Road and Waterford Mill Road as Prince George’s County police investigate.
