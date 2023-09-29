fatal crash

4 killed in fiery crash in Bowie

NBC Washington

Four people died when a car crashed into a tree and caught fire Friday evening in Prince George’s County.

No one in the car survived the crash in the 12700 block of Woodmore Road in Bowie about 7:30 p.m.

The ages and genders of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Woodmore Road is closed between Pleasant Prospect Road and Waterford Mill Road as Prince George’s County police investigate.

This article tagged under:

fatal crashPrince George's County
