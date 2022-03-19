2 Men Killed in Separate Prince George's County Shootings: Police

Two men were killed in separate shootings Friday that occurred miles apart in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police say officers responded to the first shooting about 4:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive in the Camp Springs area.

A man was found on the ground. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Less than an hour later, gunfire erupted again in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. That's about a 4-mile drive from the first shooting scene.

Officers responded about 5:40 p.m. and found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Police didn’t immediately release information on the identities of the victims, nor say whether the shootings could be related.

