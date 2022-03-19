Maryland

Police Identify Victim of Capital Heights Shooting

Prince George's County Police found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

By NBC Washington Staff

@PGPDNews

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in District Heights on Friday as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, D.C.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspects and the motive, officials said.

Officers responded about 5:40 p.m. after gunfire erupted in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights on Friday. There, they found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MarylandshootingPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYCAPITAL HEIGHTSmarkelle morrow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us