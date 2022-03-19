Police Identify Victim of Capital Heights Shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in District Heights on Friday as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, D.C.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspects and the motive, officials said.

Officers responded about 5:40 p.m. after gunfire erupted in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights on Friday. There, they found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.