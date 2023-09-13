1 shot, killed in Bladensburg

Police search for a suspect who shot and killed a person Wednesday evening in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Gunshots were heard near an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Newton Street at around 7:30 p.m., and Prince George’s County police and fire crews responded.

On scene, authorities found one unresponsive male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not determined the victim’s exact age.

Police canvassed the area for a suspect they believe fled in a car. No arrests have been made.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.