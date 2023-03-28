1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Hyattsville Club: Police

Three people were shot at a club in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Tuesday, and one of the victims has died, police said.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a shooting about 12:40 a.m. at Area Code Gentlemen’s Club, formerly known as Mustangs, on Chillum Road.

The victims were taken to hospitals, and one man was pronounced dead. The surviving victims are stable, police said.

Police initially said that four people were hurt in the shooting. However, a woman initially thought to be a victim was injured in an unrelated incident, police said.

Prince George's police say officers are working to identify the three victims.

More than two dozen yellow evidence markers dotted the parking lot and road outside the club.

Chillum Road was blocked while police investigated. Drivers were routed through a grocery store parking lot to get around the closure.

