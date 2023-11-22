Prince George's County Council votes down restrictions on cannabis dispensaries

A measure that would have further restricted where cannabis dispensaries can open in Prince George's County, Maryland, didn't pass the county council's final vote.

Five members of the Prince George's County Council supported the legislation Tuesday, one member opposed it and two others abstained from voting, saying they needed more information. Six votes were needed for it to pass.

The legislation would have limited new cannabis shops to industrial areas or business parks.

Supporters of the bill said they wanted to keep dispensaries from opening in shopping centers and strip malls.

"The industry wanted to say, 'Trust us and we’ll do right by the community. Allow us to be anywhere.' And I feel like this was just a moment the community didn’t win," Council Member Krystal Oriadha said.

Wanika Fisher, council member for the county's District 2, was the opposing vote.

"I think the conversation between legalization and zoning has been conflated during this entire conversation. We're not here to debate legalization," Fisher said.

Some residents expressed concerns about having the dispensaries located in shopping centers, saying there are already many liquor stores and smoke shops in the county.

"If we got it wrong with other vices such as alcohol and tobacco stores, we should not get it wrong again with marijuana," one resident said to the council.

Those who opposed the bill pointed out weed was already legalized in Maryland for those 21 and older and these businesses are legal and regulated by the state.

"I’ve heard that marijuana dispensaries look like Apple stores in San Francisco, but I can’t even get a sit-down restaurant in my district," said Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay, who represents District 6.

Dispensary owners said the new restrictions would have hurt the industry just as more people of color are seeking licenses to open in the county.

Supporters of the legislation plan to re-introduce the bill in January and said they want to work with the other council members to find a compromise that would address everyone’s concerns.

There are currently nine dispensaries in the county.