Police search for person who stole keys from valet stand in Northwest DC

Police are searching for the person who stole keys from the valet stand outside a Northwest D.C. restaurant late Saturday night.

The theft happened outside of Del Frisco’s Steakhouse on I Street NW at around 10 p.m..

One patron, James Tyler, was having dinner with his wife and some friends when the night took a frustrating turn. In the middle of the meal, Tyler was told to come outside because someone had stolen his keys from the valet box.

The Metropolitan Police Department said at least four sets of keys were taken, including Tyler’s. None of the vehicles were stolen.

Investigators said the valet attendant was talking to a customer when all of a sudden, someone swiped the keys from the valet box and took off.

Police have not provided any information about the suspect or a potential getaway car.

Tyler said he had to wait until someone could bring him a spare key so he could finally leave.

Similar crimes have occurred at least twice just this year.

In February, thieves were caught on camera stealing the valet stand from RPM Italian restaurant in downtown D.C. In January, police said the valet box at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse was broken into twice.

Tyler said the concerning trend has eroded his trust in valet services.

“I will not be valeting my car anymore. When I saw the news of the first time they took the whole box, it was so mind-blowing to me that somebody would do that. And now, I’m a victim of when they did it this time. So now I’m completely not valeting my car ever again,” he said.

The valet company has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.