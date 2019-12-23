robbery

Police: Man Burglarized 47 Maryland Storage Units in an Hour

By Associated Press

File photo of a self-storage facility
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Authorities in Maryland are searching for a man they say burglarized 47 storage units in about an hour.

Surveillance video shows the man entered the facility in Kensington on Dec. 2 at about 9:40 p.m., The Washington Post reported, citing Montgomery County police. He got into the facility by closely following behind a car that had access to a security gate, according to a police statement issued Friday.

The man is seen leaving the facility in a white sedan at about 10:52 p.m. During his time in the facility, the man broke the locks to 47 storage units, stole property from them and rummaged through two cars, police said. Police didn't immediately say how much the stolen property was worth.

Local

weather 24 mins ago

No White Christmas: Temps in 50s Expected for Week

Laurel 28 mins ago

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Maryland

Police said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Correction (Dec. 23, 2019, 11:28 a.m. ET): This Associated Press story previously said the suspect was wanted for robbery. He is wanted for burglary.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

robberyMontgomery CountyPOLICEstorage
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us