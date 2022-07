The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and seriously injured another in Alexandria, Virginia Saturday.

Notification:: There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of century drive, for a shots fired incident. Two injuries were reported resulting in one fatality, and the other is in serious condition. APD is on the scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/hJUzGxSCfX — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 16, 2022

The police are currently in the 100 Block of Century Drive for reports of shots fired. One person has reportedly died, and another is in serious condition.

The Alexandria Police Department is at the scene and investigating. No suspects or victims have been identified.

