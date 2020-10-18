shooting

Police: 4 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Annapolis

Four people were shot, one fatally, in Maryland's capital city early Sunday, police said.

Annapolis officers responded to several reports of shots fired just after midnight, the Capital Gazette reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a man behind a residence with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, who died from his injuries, was identified as 28-year-old Shawn McGowan of Baltimore.

The other victims were found inside. Police said two of the victims were 17-year-old girls from Annapolis, whom they did not identify. The fourth victim was 26-year-old Tijee Bennett, also of Annapolis, police said.

The three who survived were being treated at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

