Police: 2nd Girl Dies Following Virginia Car Crash

A second girl has died of her injuries from a car crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore, state police said Sunday.

Virginia State Police said in a press release that the 15-year-old died at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk.

A 12-year-old girl died in the same crash. The crash occurred Friday morning in Northampton County on Route 13 in the Weirwood area.

State police said that a Toyota Yaris carrying the girls had stopped on the road near a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing. A Ford F-250 pickup then struck the Toyota in the rear and pushed the Toyota into another vehicle.

“The initial impact caused massive damage to the Toyota sedan, killing the 12-year-old female seated in the back seat,” state police said in a statement.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Norfolk. Police had initially listed her age as 13.

The 33-year-old driver of the Toyota and another girl in the front seat suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.