Pilot Injured in Small Plane Crash in Anne Arundel County

By Allison Hageman

Anne Arundel County Police Department

A pilot is injured after a small plane crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Monday morning.

Rescue personnel were dispatched to reports of a small plane down. The crash happened in the area of 3000 Stonehenge Drive near the South River, according to @ArundelNews.

There is a small airport near the crash site.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. They are on the way to a hospital and are currently conscious, @ArundelNews said.

People were in kayaks attempting to help with the rescue, according to @ArundelNews.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more information.

