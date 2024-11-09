PGCPS discusses 2025-26 school year plans at legislative day

Prince George’s County Public Schools hosted its annual legislative day to inform state and county officials of its 2025-26 academic year goals.

Superintendent Millard House said he and the Board of Education are preparing for a future without COVID-19 funds.

“We don’t even know what those funds are looking like from the state as of yet, but we’re anticipating some numbers that might come in,” said House.

School leaders rolled out a list of priorities and financial assistance needed to maintain the school system’s commitment to students, school safety, teacher recruitment and retention, construction, facilities, and curriculum.

“We need your support in partnership in the funding and we need your support and partnership in making sure that we have the resources to do what we know is right,” said Dr. Judy White, chief academic officer of PGCPS.

According to school leaders, last year the administration installed new security features in all Prince George’s middle schools. This year, they have a goal to fund vape detectors inside high schools.

With more than half of the school buildings in the county at least 40 years old, PGCPS leaders want to focus on maintaining them better.

“There’s only so much that you can patch and patch and patch. At some point, the leaks will continue to occur, and now you’re starting to incur additional damages,” said Will Smith, project management supervisor of the school district.

The board aims to address recruitment and retaining of educators as part of the plan.

House said he and the Board of Education hope the funding allocated to the school system will be sufficient to help address the fiscal problems ahead.