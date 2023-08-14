‘It's unbearable': Multiple pets drown as doggie day care floods again in Northeast DC

Several pets drowned as a dog day care flooded again in Northeast D.C. during Monday afternoon’s severe storms.

“It’s hard to watch; it’s unbearable,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said. “This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did.”

Pet owners, some in tears, waited outside District Dogs to be reunited with their pets as firefighters carried soaked animals out of the facility on Rhode Island Avenue.

Water rose 6 feet up the front of the building before a wall collapsed and water rushed inside.

“As a result of that, we’ve had some fatalities for the dogs,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

Firefighters had to break through drywall to let water out of the building and rescue employees and 20 dogs.

Donnelly called the employees heroes who did everything they could to save the dogs.

Pet owners said they were told the dogs were moved to an elevated area as the building flooded.

District Dogs, which offers day care, grooming and boarding services, also was damaged by floodwaters in August 2022, and the owner pleaded with the city to do something about the flood-prone area.

DC Water said a tunnel that should help with flooding in the area is expected to open in two months.

Understand the frustration. The Northeast Boundary Tunnel is slated to open within the next 2 months. That will help mitigate the risk of flooding, but not eliminate it. — DC Water (@dcwater) August 14, 2023

Five cars and a truck became disabled in floodwaters under the Rhode Island Avenue railway bridge.

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued 20 people in the area, including 10 at District Dogs.