Severe storms cause flooding in DC area during evening commute

Severe storms caused flooding in the D.C. area during Monday evening's commute, including at a D.C. business where dogs had to be rescued just a year after another flood caused extensive damage to the facility.

Heavy rain, powerful winds and hail battered parts of the area Monday afternoon. News4 is getting reports of drivers stranded because of high water, including in the city of Fairfax.

Flash flooding is a major concern as multiple inches of rain falling quickly, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said. More rain is possible in parts throughout the night.

A flash flood warning is in effect for central D.C. and parts of Arlington, Fairfax, Prince George’s and St. Mary's counties, plus the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church until 8 p.m. A flood watch is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to reports of cars under water and people stranded on top of cars in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

District Dogs, which offers a dog spa, day care, boarding and grooming services, flooded again just over a year after floodwaters trashed the business. Firefighters carried soaked dogs out of the facility as apparent dog owners waited outside.

Flash flooding swept over a portion of Rhode Island Ave. NE Monday evening.

Flash flooding of 2 to 4 inches was reported in Alexandria and Springfield, the National Weather Service said. People reported being stranded in their cars in water at least 2 feet deep.

In Alexandria, Duke Street at Daingerfield Road was closed because of high water. People were being rescued as multiple vehicles were stuck in high water, officials said.

In Fairfax, Old Keene Mill Road was closed at Rolling Road. People were stranded in cars.

In Arlington, Columbia Pike was closed at South Greenbrier Street due to water flowing across the road. Video shows drivers and even a bus passing through high water on Columbia Pike.

As always, never drive through high water. Turn around — don’t drown.

Tornado warnings were in effect and later expired for parts of Arlington, Charles, and Fairfax counties, plus Alexandria.

A wind gust of 58 mph was recorded at Reagan National Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s storm passing through Alexandria at its peak — view from Potomac Yard @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/0ZQtZRuIlb — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) August 14, 2023

Heavy rain on the Beltway in Prince George’s County pic.twitter.com/XnDsNDDSFd — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) August 14, 2023

