Person Fatally Struck by Train at Pentagon City Station, Expect Blue Line Delays

By Allison Hageman

metro station
NBC Washington

A man was struck and killed by a Metro train at the Pentagon City station on Saturday, WMATA says. Service delays on the blue line are expected.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Metro Transit Police.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Cameras at the Pentagon City station show a man going onto the tracks and walking into the tunnel, police said.

Service is suspended at the Pentagon City station. Trains leaving Franconia and Huntington stations will turn for service at National Airport, while trains from Largo and New Carrolton stations will turn back at Pentagon station, according to Metro.

Shuttle buses are running every 15 to 20 minutes between Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City stations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

