Woman With Knife Shot by Police in Springfield, Authorities Say

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman was shot by police Monday at a group home in Springfield, Virginia, after authorities said she threatened to stab them with a knife.

Officers were called to the home in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane by a care provider shortly before 5:30 p.m., Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. 

The woman was throwing things, acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself or others, Davis said.

When two officers pulled up to the scene, they were confronted and “advanced upon” by a woman with a large knife, Davis said bodycam footage shows.

She said she wasn't going to stop and that she was going to stab the officers, Davis said.

One officer fired his gun and hit her in the abdomen. She is being treated at hospital and is in critical condition, Davis said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

