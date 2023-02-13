Man Found Shot to Death in Shopping Center Parking Lot in Prince George's

A man was found shot to death at a shopping center in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday evening.

Police were called to Ritchie Station Marketplace about 5 p.m.

Police pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting resulted in multiple crashes on Silver Hill Road near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran as officers chased.

It is unclear if the suspect is in custody.