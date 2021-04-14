The Wharf

Person Found Dead in Washington Channel Near Wharf

By NBC Washington Staff

One person was found dead in the Washington Channel near the Wharf on Wednesday morning, the D.C. fire department says. 

The person, who was not immediately identified, was found near the 800 block of Water Street SW. 

The fire department received a report of a person in the water and launched a rescue operation close to the Capital Yacht Club. When they arrived, they found that the person had died. 

“Sadly, this is a recovery rather than a rescue,” DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter. 

Parts of the area were roped off.

