FREDERICK COUNTY

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Freeway in Frederick County MD: Police

By Sophia Barnes

ambulance-highway-night-shutterstock_403809554
Shutterstock

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Frederick County, Maryland, early Friday while walking on a freeway, Maryland State Police said.

Bobby Jerome Martin Jr., of Frederick County, was killed, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Martin walked up a ramp from southbound U.S. 15 to Route 40, where there was traffic. He was walking along a lane divider, a witness reportedly told police.

A Chevrolet Trax traveling southbound hit Martin Jr., police said.

Local

George Gonzalez 14 hours ago

Memorial Held for Pentagon Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

The News4 Rundown 11 hours ago

DCA Overhaul and Vaccinating Kids: The News4 Rundown

The driver stayed and cooperated with investigators, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if any tickets or charges would be issued.

Maryland State Police troopers responded about 2:25 a.m. and have Martin Jr. first aid until emergency medical services arrived, police said.

Martin Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither alcohol, medications nor drugs were a factor, police said.

U.S. 40, also called the Frederick Freeway, has two northbound and two southbound lanes separated by a grassy median. There are homes and businesses on either side of the freeway in the area near the crash.

The crash investigation shut down two lanes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police.

This article tagged under:

FREDERICK COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us