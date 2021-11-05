Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Freeway in Frederick County MD: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Frederick County, Maryland, early Friday while walking on a freeway, Maryland State Police said.

Bobby Jerome Martin Jr., of Frederick County, was killed, police said.

Martin walked up a ramp from southbound U.S. 15 to Route 40, where there was traffic. He was walking along a lane divider, a witness reportedly told police.

A Chevrolet Trax traveling southbound hit Martin Jr., police said.

The driver stayed and cooperated with investigators, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if any tickets or charges would be issued.

Maryland State Police troopers responded about 2:25 a.m. and have Martin Jr. first aid until emergency medical services arrived, police said.

Martin Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither alcohol, medications nor drugs were a factor, police said.

U.S. 40, also called the Frederick Freeway, has two northbound and two southbound lanes separated by a grassy median. There are homes and businesses on either side of the freeway in the area near the crash.

The crash investigation shut down two lanes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police.