Pedestrian Killed in Crash on MD-5: Police

By Allison Hageman

A pedestrian was killed in a crash near the Beltway in Maryland, authorities say.

Police were called to a crash at Maryland Route 5 at Linda Lane near the Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Maryland State Police said.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released. 

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. 

Lanes were closed following the crash, with traffic passing on the shoulder. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

