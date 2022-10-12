Pedestrian Killed in 2 Car Crash on Maryland Route 210

One man is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say.

Officers were called to Route 210, also known as Indian Head Highway, at Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area for a crash involving a pedestrian at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police found an adult man in the roadway, the Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

Police said there were two vehicles involved. One driver was taken to a hospital. The other driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

Video from the scene of the crash shows debris on the roadway. The incident caused traffic on Maryland 210 in both directions on Wednesday morning.

Changes to an interchange along Maryland Route 210, a highway known as "a death trap," were unveiled on Saturday. The Maryland 210 Traffic Safety Committee helped with the redesign.

The fatal crash comes days after the unveiling of an interchange redesigned with help from the Maryland 210 Traffic Safety Committee. The highway is known for its deadly crashes and local advocates have been calling for more safety measures on the road.

The cause of the collision is being investigated. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.