Patricia Harris, Tyrone Jacobs: DC police release names of those slain outside store near Nats Park

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were the two people killed when someone opened fire outside a shop in Southwest D.C. on Thursday, police say.

Patricia Harris, 35, and Tyrone Jacobs, 24, were among the people standing outside the Friendly Food Market on Half Street SW, about a block from Nationals Park, when a Jeep Cherokee rolled up just before noon. Then someone inside the Jeep sprayed gunfire into the group.

Harris died at the scene, and Jacobs was rushed to a hospital, where he died later that day. Both were residents of Southwest D.C., police said.

Two other men were hurt. One was treated and released, and the other remained hospitalized, police said Friday.

Authorities initially issued a lookout for the white Jeep Grand Cherokee before the vehicle believed to be involved was found in Suitland, Maryland. It had been abandoned and set on fire.

"Due to the condition of the vehicle, confirmation is ongoing," police said Friday.

The Jeep had been stolen in an armed carjacking near Blair and Kansas streets NW just a day before the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

Witnesses to the drive-by shooting say the gunfire was rapid and loud, with as many as 20 to 30 shots fired at the victims. A woman named Shantice said she ran to the scene with her baby in a stroller after getting a call saying her cousin had been shot.

“I’m shaken; it's crazy," she said. "My nerves is very bad right now. I’m ready to pass out.”

Shantice was in tears, as were others as news of the shooting spread throughout the neighborhood.

A woman named Yodie told News4 she thought she knew one of the victims.

“That stuff hurts!" she said as she cried. "And I think they just need to just stop and put down the guns and stop shooting and love one another. They got to put it down because we gonna lose a lot of people on the street with this violence.”

The street in front of the market was littered with shell casings. The neighborhood has had its share of gun violence over the years, and police had installed multiple crime cameras.

“For as long as we have been here, we hear gunshots all the time," neighbor Stephanie Rogers said. "It's like random handgun shots.”

Rogers said after she heard Thursday's gunfire, she went outside and saw a man crying out in pain.

“He was limping to come around in front of the store and going, 'I’ve been shot,' and so I didn’t know what to think and just flipped around and came in the house and locked the door,” she said.

Smith said police often have an increased presence in the area but there hadn't been any violent crime in the last 30 days.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting call them 202-727-9099. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may text a tip tp 50411.