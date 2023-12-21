At least 4 shot, 1 dead, in drive-by shooting a block from Nats Park

At least four people were shot – and one has died – in a drive-by shooting in Southwest D.C., about a block from Nationals Park, authorities say.

The victims were shot Thursday outside a store called The Market in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, near the near intersection with O Street SW, D.C. police said.

The surviving victims' conditions were not immediately available.

Police are on the lookout for a white Jeep Cherokee, they said about 12:30 p.m. The model year is believed to be in the range of 2016-2022, and the Jeep has a sunroof, white rims and tinted windows. The license plate number is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.