Find your missing money: Here's how to search for unclaimed funds

A one-minute online search may result in hundreds or even thousands of dollars owed to you.

States and D.C. are holding millions of dollars in unclaimed funds, waiting for their rightful owners to come forward.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Last year, D.C. returned $35 million, Maryland returned $60 million and Virginia returned $85.2 million.

What are unclaimed funds?

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unclaimed funds include:

lost utility deposits

misplaced bank accounts

insurance benefits

uncashed checks

The funds are turned over to a state or jurisdiction’s comptroller, who holds them until they’re claimed.

How to conduct an unclaimed property search

Go to your state or jurisdiction’s comptroller website. You’ll be asked for info like your full name and your date of birth and then see a list of possible matches. If one looks familiar, you’ll be required to confirm your identity before you can get the funds.

If you’ve lived in several states, you can turn to MissingMoney.com, which lets you search across the U.S.

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.