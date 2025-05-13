Find your missing money: Here's how to search for unclaimed funds

A one-minute online search may result in hundreds or even thousands of dollars owed to you.
States and D.C. are holding millions of dollars in unclaimed funds, waiting for their rightful owners to come forward.
Last year, D.C. returned $35 million, Maryland returned $60 million and Virginia returned $85.2 million.
What are unclaimed funds?
Unclaimed funds include:
- lost utility deposits
- misplaced bank accounts
- insurance benefits
- uncashed checks
The funds are turned over to a state or jurisdiction’s comptroller, who holds them until they’re claimed.
Consumer
How to conduct an unclaimed property search
Go to your state or jurisdiction’s comptroller website. You’ll be asked for info like your full name and your date of birth and then see a list of possible matches. If one looks familiar, you’ll be required to confirm your identity before you can get the funds.
If you’ve lived in several states, you can turn to MissingMoney.com, which lets you search across the U.S.
