Patient’s Family Sets Up Fund to Treat ICU Staff to Lunch for Days

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

One family on Montclair, Virginia felt they needed to do more for the hospital workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis.

Nadege Watson's son Brandon is in the ICU after suffering severe liver complications from ulcerative colitis. He has been at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for three weeks and found out recently he would be getting a liver transplant.

To help the heroes on the front lines, his family raised over $12,000 to feed the hard working medical staff everyday.

"They just have so much work to do and they have been so kind to us and taken the extra time," Nadege Watson said.

They‘re grateful that the health care workers are taking care of Brandon, while also dealing with cases of the coronavirus.

Watson and her family wanted to show their appreciation. They set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and buy meals for the hospital staff. The meals all come from local restaurants in the D.C. area.

"They have been there for us and they are holding Brandon’s hand when we can not," said Watson.

If you're interested in donating to help the Watson family deliver meals to the hospital heroes, you can go to their GoFundMe page.

