Passenger Arrested at DCA for Opening Plane Door

By Brianna Crummy

A passenger on a Frontier flight headed for Reagan National Airport opened the aircraft door, deploying the evacuation slide on Saturday afternoon. 

The disruptive individual attempted to open the door while the flight was in the en route to D.C. It wasn’t until the flight landed at the airport that the passenger was successive. 

The passenger took off down the emergency slide and was immediately stopped. They were taken into custody by the airport police. The remaining passengers were deplaned via the stairs at the rear door of the plane.

