Parents Scramble as Arlington Daycare Closes for Redevelopment

Some parents at one of the larger daycare centers in Arlington are left scrambling after being told the facility will close in June.

Some parents knew that for years a KinderCare facility in Northern Virginia has been on short-term leases pending development, which is now about to happen.

But many families did not know the facility could close and now they face a real predicament.

There are only enough childcare slots in Arlington to serve about 55% of all kids under 5, according to a county report released in fall.

The daycare, on North Ivy Street in the Clarendon area, is a popular daycare center, with a much-liked staff and a long waiting list.

Last Thursday, parents were informed the facility will close permanently June, so a development project, which has been in the works since 2017 can begin.

It leaves parents scrambling to find alternatives in a very tight market. By phone, News4 spoke to Shaylee Carmona, who looked long and hard before placing her now 18-month-old here.

"Most childcare facilities in Arlington have at least a six-month waitlist," Carmona said. "Some have two-year waitlists."

KinderCare released a statement saying they tried to keep parents informed.

“We notified all families right away. Since that time, we’ve been hard at work to do everything we can to help our families find new child care options, including in existing and soon-to-open KinderCare centers in the Arlington and D.C. metro area.”

The center will hold a town hall meeting here for parents Tuesday night.