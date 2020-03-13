Pandas, Surf and Cityscapes: 5 Relaxing Livestreams For Your Self-Care

With schools and workplaces closing and constant updates about a growing viral outbreak, sometimes you just want to get away — without leaving your house.

Sit back, have a cup of tea and enjoy countless hours of live footage of everything from animals to monuments around the D.C. area.

Washington Monument Cam

Reach new heights as you get a view from the top of the Washington Monument while lying comfortably in bed.

National Arboretum Bald Eagle Nest Cam

Watch a family of bald eagles in their natural habitat. You may even see some eggs hatch.

National Zoo Giant Panda Cam

You are not going to want to take your eyes off these adorable pandas.

The full selection of animal cams from the National Zoo can be found here.

Ocean City Surf Cam

Sure, it's not yet beach weather. But you can still get all the soothing effects of the ocean by watching some crashing waves in Ocean City, Maryland.

You can see more of Ocean City here.

Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront Webcam

Another calming beach view. Since we are all at home, you probably won’t see many visitors walking along the boardwalk.