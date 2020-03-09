Local
One Dead, Two Injured When Vehicle Hits Group of Bicyclists

By Associated Press

One person was killed and two others injured when a motorist struck a group of bicyclists in Maryland, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near the intersection of East College Parkway and Bay Head Road, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kam Cooke said one cyclist was confirmed dead and two others taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Cooke said a group of seven cyclists were riding together at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

