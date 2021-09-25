On National Day of Remembrance, Family Mourns Expectant Father Killed in Prince George's County

On the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, family members grieved an expecting father from Prince George’s County who was shot and killed last summer, before he ever got a chance to meet his son.

Heartbroken family members of 24-year-old Keanu Wright, of District Heights, Maryland, described him as a caring young man with a bright smile and passion for people as they search for answers about his death.

He was funny, loved his family, was very family oriented and loved his siblings, Kevin Wright Sr. said about his son.

In July of 2020, Wright’s family said he was visiting a friend in Greenbelt. They believe the two were playing video games and got into some type of argument for an unknown reason.

Greenbelt Police said that friend then shot and killed Wright. The victim’s family is still struggling to understand why.

“We will never again be able to hug, love, kiss, share, any of that, with Keanu. And we never got a chance to say goodbye,” Chastity Wright, Keanu’s stepmother, said.

Wright’s family said he was excited for the next chapter in his life and had just gotten his HVAC license.

“He never got to see this. They sent this to us after he passed. We called and let them know,” Keanu Wright Sr. said while holding his son’s diploma.

Wright was also engaged. His fiancee was seven months pregnant with their son.

Keanu Jr. was born two months after his father’s murder.

Anthony Redd, 20, is accused of the fatal shooting. He is scheduled to face trial for murder in November. His attorney has not returned a request for comment.

The Wright family said people need to put down their guns.

“It hurts every day. I was crying last night,” Wright Sr. said.