Officers in Maryland Get Coronavirus Decontamination Station

A big concern for many first responders and medical workers right now is how they’re going to clean up when their shift ends and it's time to head home.

In Prince George's County, Maryland, the Hyattsville Police Department set up a decontamination station for officers.

The department partnered with a nonprofit, Energetics Technology Center, on a pilot program to set up a white tent outside the police station.

“We’re incredibly excited,” said Lt. Zach Nemser. “We believe it’s the first in the area, possibly even the first in the country, for a daily decontamination system.”

“The purpose of this is to provide a guide for law enforcement agencies around the country," he continued.

When officers end a shift, this is the new protocol: first, officers put on masks and gloves. Then, they spray down their cars with soapy water. They take off their equipment belts onto the "dirty table" and spray everything down with sanitizer.

Once all the gear is sanitized, it gets moved to the "clean table" to air out. While the officer waits for their equipment to dry, they wipe down all the surfaces on the inside of their police cruiser. Finally, they’re ready to go home.

“The idea was to give our officers a peace of mind when they go home, they’re not spreading this to their loved ones,” Nemser said.