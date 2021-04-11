Officer Accused in Deadly Takoma Park Shooting Now Charged With Assaulting Woman

An off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the shootings of two men outside a Maryland condominium building is facing separate assault charges stemming from an earlier incident at the same complex.

Takoma Park Police Department detectives obtained video that shows David Hall Dixon assaulting a woman with a gun at Takoma Overlook Condominiums on May 6, 2020, the department said in a statement Saturday.

After seeing the video, detectives charged Dixon with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, police said.

The department said it learned of the video on Friday, the day Dixon was arrested in connection with Wednesday's shooting at the same complex where he has lived.

Authorities said Dixon pointed a shotgun at the woman, who was homeless, and used pepper spray on her in the condo building’s lobby. The woman was accused of attacking people, but authorities say she was suffering a mental health crisis.

D.C. police said Dixon also pulled a gun on a man who approached him with a hatchet and threatened him in July 2020. No one was hurt or charged in that incident.

Dixon fired his gun at two men as their car was driving away, presenting no threat to the officer or justifiable reason for him to shoot at them, police said.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr. Dixon’s overview of events was inconsistent with the evidence and facts in the case,” Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said Friday.

The men who died have been identified as Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights. Dixon also is charged with attempted second-degree murder for firing into the vehicle that Michael Thomas, 36, was driving, police said.

Johnson's family says he was the type of person who was always going out of his way to help others.

“His smile could light up the darkest rooms,” said his sister, Lakeisha Johnson.

Takoma Park Police say the case highlights problems with citizens intervening in crimes. They urged citizens to be good witnesses instead.

"We have confirmed that the victims involved and the other individuals were actually breaking into vehicles," Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said.

Authorities said Friday they had no intention of charging the surviving man with any crime and that all three men in the car were victims.

Daniel Walsh, acting director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said in a statement that Dixon was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal administrative investigation.