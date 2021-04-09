Off-Duty Pentagon Police Officer Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Takoma Park Shooting

An off-duty Pentagon police officer who shot and killed two people in Maryland Wednesday morning has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

David Hall Dixon, of Takoma Park, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Takoma Park Police said. He also faces a gun charge and an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at the driver as the men tried to flee, police said.

Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights.

News4's Aimee Cho reports on a deadly double shooting in Takoma Park involving an off-duty Pentagon police officer.

Dixon told police he saw what appeared to be a car being broken into and confronted the men early Wednesday morning at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums parking lot area in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, according to police.

The men fled in a car, and Dixon fired his service weapon, police said.

Williams and Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds, went to Prince George’s Hospital Center where they died, police said.

Police haven't accused the victims who were killed of crimes, nor has the third man been charged.

The Pentagon Protection Force Agency protects Department of Defense personnel, visitors, resources and facilities.