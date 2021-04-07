Off-Duty Pentagon Police Officer Fatally Shoots 2 Suspects in Takoma Park: Police

An off-duty Pentagon police officer shot and killed two people he believed to be breaking into a car in Maryland Wednesday morning, police said.

Takoma Park police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Takoma Overlook Condominiums parking lot area in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue about 5 a.m., police said.

The off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer told officers he saw what appeared to be a car being broken into and confronted the suspects, according to police.

The Pentagon officer fired his service weapon at the suspects when they fled in a car, police said.

Two suspects suffering from gunshot wounds went to Prince George’s Hospital Center where they died, police said.

Takoma Park police said they informed the Pentagon Protection Force Agency.

Takoma Park police are investigating with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

News4 has reached out to Pentagon police for comment.

Last month, a teenager was shot as he allegedly tried to rob a man who turned out to be an off-duty Pentagon police officer, according to D.C. police. The officer tried to disarm the teen, then fired their service weapon.

The teen was hit in the arm and taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pentagon Protection Force Agency protects Department of Defense personnel, visitors, resources and facilities.